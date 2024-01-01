$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Hyundai IONIQ
Plug-In Hybrid Preferred No Accident Harman Kardon Navigation
2020 Hyundai IONIQ
Plug-In Hybrid Preferred No Accident Harman Kardon Navigation
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
39,432KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHC65LD1LU234521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,432 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Harman Kardon Audio, Navigation, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Blindspot Assist, Smart Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Boasting excellent highly intuitive controls, this Hyundai Ioniq Electric Plus is a pleasure to drive. This 2020 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
With an outstanding range, well built quality cockpit, and a fairly timid exterior styling, this 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Plus is definitely the proper choice for your next Electric vehicle. Adaptable to your lifestyle, this Ioniq Electric Plus can run on full electric power or rely on the small efficient engine as a support generator for a much needed range and low fuel consumption. This low mileage hatchback has just 39,432 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid's trim level is Preferred. This Hyundai Ioniq Electric Plus has the comfort and convenience features you want and need! It comes with a 10-inch touchscreen with navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio, an Infinity premium audio system, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, blind spot detection with lane change assist, a backup camera, a proximity key for keyless entry and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Boasting excellent highly intuitive controls, this Hyundai Ioniq Electric Plus is a pleasure to drive. This 2020 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
With an outstanding range, well built quality cockpit, and a fairly timid exterior styling, this 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Plus is definitely the proper choice for your next Electric vehicle. Adaptable to your lifestyle, this Ioniq Electric Plus can run on full electric power or rely on the small efficient engine as a support generator for a much needed range and low fuel consumption. This low mileage hatchback has just 39,432 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid's trim level is Preferred. This Hyundai Ioniq Electric Plus has the comfort and convenience features you want and need! It comes with a 10-inch touchscreen with navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio, an Infinity premium audio system, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, blind spot detection with lane change assist, a backup camera, a proximity key for keyless entry and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually-adjustable driver's and passenger's seat w/height adjustment
BlueLink Tracker System
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 8-speaker harman/kardon audio system, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, BlueLink connected car system and 10.25" high...
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L GDI Atkinson Cycle DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: 45kW electric motor and 8.9kWh lithium-ion polymer battery
Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch -inc: paddle shifters
4.19 Axle Ratio
Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger and 2.3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 Honda CR-V Sport No Accident Lane Watch Sunroof Remote Start 18,743 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Sport No Accident Lane Watch Sunroof Remote Start 43,632 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Prius Prime SE No Accident Carplay Blindspot Heated Seats 10,217 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2020 Hyundai IONIQ