2020 Hyundai KONA

42,309 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

1.6T Trend BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWD

1.6T Trend BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWD

Location

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

42,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: APR9243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the unmatched blend of style, performance, and innovation in the 2020 Hyundai Kona - Redefining Everyday Adventures!



Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.6L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Hyundais All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, blind-spot monitor, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, A/C, traction control, steering wheel-mounted controls, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, drive mode select and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Hyundai Konawill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

