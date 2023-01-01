$24,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2020 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Trend BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10634841
- Stock #: APR9243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR9243
- Mileage 42,309 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the unmatched blend of style, performance, and innovation in the 2020 Hyundai Kona - Redefining Everyday Adventures!
Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.6L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Hyundais All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, blind-spot monitor, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, A/C, traction control, steering wheel-mounted controls, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, drive mode select and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Hyundai Konawill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.