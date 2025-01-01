$17,950+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential FWD
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential FWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$17,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2020 Hyundai Kona SE – Safety Certified, Extended Warranty, Financing Available! 🚗
🌟 Price: $17,950 + Tax & License
🌟 Only 60,000 KM!
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact SUV? This 2020 Hyundai Kona SE has it all! It’s Safety Certified and ready for your next adventure, with only 60,000 kms on the clock. Plus, we offer Extended Warranty and Financing Optionsto make your purchase easier!Key Features:
Safety Certified for your peace of mind
Extended Warranty available for added security
Finance Options to fit your budget
Efficient, compact, and perfect for city and highway driving
📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
🏢 Dealer: Mississauga Auto Group
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Don’t miss your chance to own this low-kilometre SUV – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Proudly serving Mississauga and the GTA with high-quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(905) 808 1198