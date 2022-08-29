Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai KONA

46,712 KM

Details Description Features

$27,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

Preferred AWD

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

46,712KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9099715
  • Stock #: CS711A
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA1LU582615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Night
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS711A
  • Mileage 46,712 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system transmission, and generates 7.8 highway/9.2 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 46712 kilometers! Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD Options: This Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.648 Axle Ratio
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder DOHC
422.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season
Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
GVWR: 1 900 kgs
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display 6 speakers Bluetooth hands-free phone system iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Squad Ltd.

2020 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 46,712 KM
$27,989 + tax & lic
2018 Chrysler 300 To...
 73,896 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 32,945 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

Call Dealer

905-366-XXXX

(click to show)

905-366-0123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory