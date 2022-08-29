$27,989+ tax & licensing
905-366-0123
2020 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$27,989
- Listing ID: 9099715
- Stock #: CS711A
- VIN: KM8K2CAA1LU582615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Night
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,712 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system transmission, and generates 7.8 highway/9.2 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 46712 kilometers! Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD Options: This Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.
Vehicle Features
