2020 Hyundai PALISADE

100,284 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury 8-Passenger AWD

12880985

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury 8-Passenger AWD

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,284KM
VIN KM8R3DHE9LU031326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,284 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2020 Hyundai PALISADE