$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury 8-Passenger AWD
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
Used
100,284KM
VIN KM8R3DHE9LU031326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,284 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
