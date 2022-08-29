Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

34,329 KM

Details Features

$43,495

+ tax & licensing
$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Ultimate 2.0

Ultimate 2.0

Location

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

+ taxes & licensing

34,329KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9231298
  • Stock #: H189958P
  • VIN: 5NMS5CAA1LH189958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,329 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

