2020 Hyundai Sonata

9,385 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
401 Dixie Hyundai

1-888-668-5069

PREFERRED

Location

401 Dixie Hyundai

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

1-888-668-5069

9,385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7745799
  • Stock #: 22082A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,385 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a great vehicle for anyone and great for daily commuters, the safety features makes it great for families, the spacious interior and cargo space make it great for road trips and the convenience features make every ride a good one. To top things off, it's in great condition and priced at fair market value.Carfax Included. Cash price advertised. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and contact our Product Advisors for an appointment. The new 401 Dixie Hyundai, home to your IDEAL vehicle purchase experience.For more information visit us today:401 Dixie Hyundai,1800 Toyo Circle,Mississauga, ON,L4W 0E7.(289)-593-0200www.401dixiehyundai.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Primary

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

1-888-668-5069

