2020 Hyundai Tucson

$31,995 + taxes & licensing
6 3 , 8 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10217229

10217229 Stock #: 12716

12716 VIN: KM8J3CAL6LU258036

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,855 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror BlueLink Tracker System Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P225/55R18 All-Season Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Mechanical 140 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.195 Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Electric Power-Assist Steering 62 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode, electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

