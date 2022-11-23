$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate
The Humberview Group
300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
877-868-1780
80,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9402334
- Stock #: H086475T
- VIN: KM8J3CALXLU097819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 80,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9