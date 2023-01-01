2020 Jeep Compass

$33,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 1 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10377762

10377762 Stock #: 13120

13120 VIN: 3C4NJDCB5LT154265

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 13120

Mileage 34,152 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Interior Steering Wheel Controls Navigation Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start Keyless Start Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Blind spot sensor Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Driver's Power Seat AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.