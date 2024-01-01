Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

50,555 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

  1. 10968071
  2. 10968071
  3. 10968071
  4. 10968071
  5. 10968071
  6. 10968071
  7. 10968071
  8. 10968071
  9. 10968071
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,555KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG8LC311695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 311695
  • Mileage 50,555 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 42,377 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 11,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 22,355 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee