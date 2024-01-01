$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Willys 4x4
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Willys 4x4
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,046KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4GJXAG1LW315097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P8100
- Mileage 66,046 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat
2012 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Sport 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box 43,529 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box 67,450 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Peel Chrysler Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat
905-278-6181
2020 Jeep Wrangler