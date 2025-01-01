Menu
2020 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA  COMES WITH BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH AND MANY MORE FEATURES. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2020 Jeep Wrangler

100,045 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

12492772

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,045KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG3LW178503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,045 KM

Vehicle Description


COMES WITH BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH AND MANY MORE FEATURES.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors

