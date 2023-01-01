Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Forte

67,217 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

647-717-0068

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

  1. 10450137
  2. 10450137
  3. 10450137
  4. 10450137
  5. 10450137
  6. 10450137
  7. 10450137
  8. 10450137
  9. 10450137
  10. 10450137
  11. 10450137
  12. 10450137
  13. 10450137
  14. 10450137
  15. 10450137
  16. 10450137
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,217KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10450137
  • Stock #: AC39C5
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD1LE142860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,217 KM

Vehicle Description

**2020 KIA FORTE EX+**
FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!
TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)
Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.5 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.
At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.


OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.


** Professionally Detailed .
 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!
  
Dont dream it. Drive it..


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.
2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   
Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      
905-956-7800                                    
705-252-2886

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 105,667 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla SE
 87,035 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 Sport
 88,584 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

Call Dealer

647-717-XXXX

(click to show)

647-717-0068

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory