$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Forte
EX
2020 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an affordable, dependable sedan that's easy on fuel and built to last? This 2020 Kia Forte delivers exceptional value with modern features, excellent fuel economy, and low ownership costs.
✅ 103,000 KM
✅ Clean Title
✅ Certified Vehicle
✅ Financing Available
✅ Extended Warranty Available
With today's high gas prices, the Kia Forte is the smart choice for drivers looking to maximize fuel savings without sacrificing comfort or reliability.
✔ Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ Smooth & Comfortable Ride
✔ Excellent Fuel Economy
✔ Low Maintenance Costs
✔ Reliable Daily Driver
Whether you're commuting to work, driving for Uber or Lyft, or simply looking for a dependable vehicle, this Forte is the perfect fit.🛋 Interior & Comfort
Enjoy a spacious cabin packed with practical features designed for everyday driving.
✔ Comfortable Cloth Interior
✔ Heated Seats
✔ Air Conditioning
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Steering Wheel Controls
✔ Power Windows & Locks
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Spacious Passenger Seating
✔ Large Trunk Space
Drive confidently with modern safety and convenience features.
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Blind Spot Monitoring (if equipped)
✔ Lane Keep Assist (if equipped)
✔ ABS Brakes
✔ Traction & Stability Control
✔ Multiple Airbags
✔ Tire Pressure Monitoring System
✔ Certified & Road Ready
ONLY $13,999 + Tax & License
This 2020 Kia Forte offers outstanding value, fuel savings, and reliability at a price that's hard to beat.
✔ Clean Title
✔ Certified Vehicle
✔ Financing Available
✔ Extended Warranty Available
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Units 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
📞 Call or Text: 416-816-2325
🌐 www.mississaugaautogroup.ca
📧 mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Interior
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Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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(905) 808 1198