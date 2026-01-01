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<h2 data-section-id=xqfswx data-start=0 data-end=77>🚗 2020 Kia Forte | Certified | Clean Title | Only $13,950 + Tax & License</h2><h3 data-section-id=1uboh0o data-start=79 data-end=159>Reliable, Fuel-Efficient & Perfect for Daily Commuting or Ride-Share Driving</h3><p data-start=161 data-end=365>Looking for an affordable, dependable sedan thats easy on fuel and built to last? This <strong data-start=249 data-end=267>2020 Kia Forte</strong> delivers exceptional value with modern features, excellent fuel economy, and low ownership costs.</p><p data-start=367 data-end=493>✅ <strong data-start=369 data-end=383>103,000 KM</strong><br data-start=383 data-end=386>✅ <strong data-start=388 data-end=403>Clean Title</strong><br data-start=403 data-end=406>✅ <strong data-start=408 data-end=429>Certified Vehicle</strong><br data-start=429 data-end=432>✅ <strong data-start=434 data-end=457>Financing Available</strong><br data-start=457 data-end=460>✅ <strong data-start=462 data-end=493>Extended Warranty Available</strong></p><h3 data-section-id=e1e95e data-start=495 data-end=525>⛽ Performance & Efficiency</h3><p data-start=527 data-end=683>With todays high gas prices, the <strong data-start=561 data-end=574>Kia Forte</strong> is the smart choice for drivers looking to maximize fuel savings without sacrificing comfort or reliability.</p><p data-start=685 data-end=855>✔ Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=719 data-end=722>✔ Automatic Transmission<br data-start=746 data-end=749>✔ Smooth & Comfortable Ride<br data-start=776 data-end=779>✔ Excellent Fuel Economy<br data-start=803 data-end=806>✔ Low Maintenance Costs<br data-start=829 data-end=832>✔ Reliable Daily Driver</p><p data-start=857 data-end=991>Whether youre commuting to work, driving for Uber or Lyft, or simply looking for a dependable vehicle, this Forte is the perfect fit.</p><h3 data-section-id=ssrngo data-start=993 data-end=1018>🛋 Interior & Comfort</h3><p data-start=1020 data-end=1104>Enjoy a spacious cabin packed with practical features designed for everyday driving.</p><p data-start=1106 data-end=1325>✔ Comfortable Cloth Interior<br data-start=1134 data-end=1137>✔ Heated Seats<br data-start=1151 data-end=1154>✔ Air Conditioning<br data-start=1172 data-end=1175>✔ Bluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=1199 data-end=1202>✔ Steering Wheel Controls<br data-start=1227 data-end=1230>✔ Power Windows & Locks<br data-start=1253 data-end=1256>✔ Cruise Control<br data-start=1272 data-end=1275>✔ Spacious Passenger Seating<br data-start=1303 data-end=1306>✔ Large Trunk Space</p><h3 data-section-id=2sve6u data-start=1327 data-end=1353>📱 Technology & Safety</h3><p data-start=1355 data-end=1417>Drive confidently with modern safety and convenience features.</p><p data-start=1419 data-end=1641>✔ Backup Camera<br data-start=1434 data-end=1437>✔ Blind Spot Monitoring (if equipped)<br data-start=1474 data-end=1477>✔ Lane Keep Assist (if equipped)<br data-start=1509 data-end=1512>✔ ABS Brakes<br data-start=1524 data-end=1527>✔ Traction & Stability Control<br data-start=1557 data-end=1560>✔ Multiple Airbags<br data-start=1578 data-end=1581>✔ Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br data-start=1614 data-end=1617>✔ Certified & Road Ready</p><h3 data-section-id=shm4xm data-start=1643 data-end=1670>💰 Affordable Ownership</h3><p data-start=1672 data-end=1704><strong data-start=1672 data-end=1704>ONLY $13,950 + Tax & License</strong></p><p data-start=1706 data-end=1813>This 2020 Kia Forte offers outstanding value, fuel savings, and reliability at a price thats hard to beat.</p><p data-start=1815 data-end=1906>✔ Clean Title<br data-start=1828 data-end=1831>✔ Certified Vehicle<br data-start=1850 data-end=1853>✔ Financing Available<br data-start=1874 data-end=1877>✔ Extended Warranty Available</p><h3 data-section-id=1gmlad2 data-start=1908 data-end=1940>📍 Available at Saifi Motors</h3><p data-start=1942 data-end=2026><strong data-start=1942 data-end=1958>Saifi Motors</strong><br data-start=1958 data-end=1961>2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Units 11 & 12<br data-start=2000 data-end=2003>Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</p><p data-start=2028 data-end=2123>📞 <strong data-start=2031 data-end=2048>Call or Text:</strong> 416-816-2325<br data-start=2061 data-end=2064>🌐 <strong data-start=2067 data-end=2089><a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer target=_new rel=noopener data-start=2069 data-end=2087>www.saifimotors.ca</a></strong><br data-start=2089 data-end=2092>📧 <strong data-start=2095 data-end=2123><a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=2097 data-end=2121>saifimotorsinc@gmail.com</a></strong></p>

2020 Kia Forte

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14186504

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Saifi Motors

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

416-816-2325

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
103,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 2020 Kia Forte | Certified | Clean Title | Only $13,950 + Tax & LicenseReliable, Fuel-Efficient & Perfect for Daily Commuting or Ride-Share Driving

Looking for an affordable, dependable sedan that's easy on fuel and built to last? This 2020 Kia Forte delivers exceptional value with modern features, excellent fuel economy, and low ownership costs.

✅ 103,000 KM
✅ Clean Title
✅ Certified Vehicle
✅ Financing Available
✅ Extended Warranty Available

⛽ Performance & Efficiency

With today's high gas prices, the Kia Forte is the smart choice for drivers looking to maximize fuel savings without sacrificing comfort or reliability.

✔ Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ Smooth & Comfortable Ride
✔ Excellent Fuel Economy
✔ Low Maintenance Costs
✔ Reliable Daily Driver

Whether you're commuting to work, driving for Uber or Lyft, or simply looking for a dependable vehicle, this Forte is the perfect fit.

🛋 Interior & Comfort

Enjoy a spacious cabin packed with practical features designed for everyday driving.

✔ Comfortable Cloth Interior
✔ Heated Seats
✔ Air Conditioning
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Steering Wheel Controls
✔ Power Windows & Locks
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Spacious Passenger Seating
✔ Large Trunk Space

📱 Technology & Safety

Drive confidently with modern safety and convenience features.

✔ Backup Camera
✔ Blind Spot Monitoring (if equipped)
✔ Lane Keep Assist (if equipped)
✔ ABS Brakes
✔ Traction & Stability Control
✔ Multiple Airbags
✔ Tire Pressure Monitoring System
✔ Certified & Road Ready

💰 Affordable Ownership

ONLY $13,950 + Tax & License

This 2020 Kia Forte offers outstanding value, fuel savings, and reliability at a price that's hard to beat.

✔ Clean Title
✔ Certified Vehicle
✔ Financing Available
✔ Extended Warranty Available

📍 Available at Saifi Motors

Saifi Motors
2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Units 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

📞 Call or Text: 416-816-2325
🌐 www.saifimotors.ca
📧 saifimotorsinc@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saifi Motors

Saifi Motors

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
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$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Saifi Motors

416-816-2325

2020 Kia Forte