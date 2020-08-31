Menu
2020 Kia Forte

12,266 KM

Details Description Features

$18,895

+ tax & licensing
EX / No Accident / Back-up Camera/Android Auto Apple Car Play/ Heated seats and steering/ Blind spot indicator/ rear cross traffic alert/ Auto emergency braking system

EX / No Accident / Back-up Camera/Android Auto Apple Car Play/ Heated seats and steering/ Blind spot indicator/ rear cross traffic alert/ Auto emergency braking system

Location

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

12,266KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5726538
  • Stock #: P3405
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD2LE143497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey [grey]
  • Interior Colour Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P3405
  • Mileage 12,266 KM

Vehicle Description






No Accident with Clean CarFax report!



Finance this vehicle up to 84 months with $0 down payment with our open loan financing O.A.C.



2020 Kia Forte EX loaded with features such as Heated front seats steering wheel, back-up camera, blind spot indicator, Lane departure warning system, Android Auto and Apple car Play, wireless phone charger, Rear cross Traffic Alert, Lane keep assist, Driver Attention Alert, and much much more. Call us today and book your appointment to see this vehicle.



Previous Daily Rental unit.








FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Rear cross traffic alert
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
Wireless Phone Charging
Blind Spot Indicator
Driver Attention Alert
Android Auto and Apple Car Play
auto emergency braking

