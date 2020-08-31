2020 Kia Forte

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold 1-touch down Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Rear cross traffic alert Lane Keep Assist Exterior parking camera rear Wireless Phone Charging Blind Spot Indicator Driver Attention Alert Android Auto and Apple Car Play auto emergency braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.