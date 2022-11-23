Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Forte

56,897 KM

Details Description

$25,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Contact Seller

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

56,897KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9365434
  • Stock #: CS828
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD6LE169228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,897 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Forte EX, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic transmission, and generates 5.9 highway/7.9 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 56897 kilometers!


Kia Forte EX Options:
This Kia Forte EX offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8" display audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, 3.5" LCD (mono) supervision cluster and wireless cell charger.


Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Driver Monitoring-Alert, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags.


Visit Us:
Find this Kia Forte EX at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Squad Ltd.

2020 Kia Forte EX
 56,897 KM
$25,499 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 54,916 KM
$32,499 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla SE
 40,985 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic

Email Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

Call Dealer

905-366-XXXX

(click to show)

905-366-0123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory