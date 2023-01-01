2020 Kia Forte EX No Accident Carplay Blindspot Heated Seats

$23,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 3 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9993947

9993947 Stock #: 12423

12423 VIN: 3KPF54AD5LE254187

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,310 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Side Windows Trim Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Wireless Phone Charging 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Window grid antenna Streaming Audio Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control 4.89 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

