2020 Kia Sedona

58,760 KM

The Humberview Group

877-637-1098

2020 Kia Sedona

2020 Kia Sedona

LX+!! POWER SLIDING DOORS/LIFTGATE!! CLEAN CARFAX!! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

2020 Kia Sedona

LX+!! POWER SLIDING DOORS/LIFTGATE!! CLEAN CARFAX!! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

The Humberview Group

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

877-637-1098

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

58,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7834143
  • Stock #: 4538P
  • VIN: KNDMB5C1XL6644538

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 58,760 KM

Recent Arrival! Mineral Blue 2020 Kia Sedona LX Plus FWD 8-Speed Automatic V6!! Sedona'a are becoming rare to find! This LX+ is perfect for the growing family! Well equipped with Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Touchscreen with Apple Carplay/Android Auto, 3rd Row Stow&Go, Drivers Entry with Push Button Start, Auto Climate, Power Drivers Seat and much more! Beautiful dark blue colour! Will move fast. Book your test drive today!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Mississauga Kia is a proud member of Humberview Group. The Humberview Group 20 stores 17 brands 5000 vehicles 1 promise: Serving You better each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.

Reviews:
* Sedona owners tend to report a quiet cabin, an easy-to-use touchscreen infotainment system, a good set of connectivity features, a comfortable and forgiving ride, and comfortable seating especially in models with optional seating upgrades. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

