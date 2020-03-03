2020 Kia Soul

Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Leather shift knob Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front Centre Armrest

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Variable intake manifold

1-touch down

1-touch up

Front wheel independent suspension

Manual-shift auto

Mode Select Transmission

Lane departure warning system

Rear cross traffic alert

Exterior parking camera rear

Blind Spot Indicator

Android Auto and Apple Car Play

