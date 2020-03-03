Menu
2020 Kia Soul

EX / Blind spot / Rear cross traffic alert/ Lane departure warning/ Android Auto Apple Car Play/ Back-up Camera/Heated seats/Heated steering/bluetooth

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,818KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4759899
  • Stock #: S20081
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU6L7058527
Exterior Colour
Onyx [black]
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2020 Kia Soul EX is a great compact cross over for your everyday use which gives you the best interior space for your family with the great gas consumption. This Soul is equipped with many features such as 7" Display with built in Back-Up Camera, Android auto and Apple Car Play, Blind Spot indicator, Lane departure warning system, Idle Stop and Go, Rear cross traffic alert and avoidance assist, heated front seats, heated side mirrors and heated steering wheel, Wireless phone charger, Bluetooth, back-up camera, traction control and much much more. 




FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


Finance this vehicle up to 84 months with $0 down with our open loan O.A.C.


Previous Daily Rental Unit. 


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • USB AND AUX
  • Wireless Phone Charging
  • Blind Spot Indicator
  • Android Auto and Apple Car Play

