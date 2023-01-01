2020 Kia Sportage

$29,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 2 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10479006

10479006 Stock #: 13230F

13230F VIN: KNDPNCAC7L7749383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 13230F

Mileage 57,287 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Interior Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Wireless Phone Charging Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating Cloth Seats Safety Lane Departure Warning Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Driver's Power Seat AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.