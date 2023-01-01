Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

57,287 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Panoramic Roof Carplay Lane Safety Push Start

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Panoramic Roof Carplay Lane Safety Push Start

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,287KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10479006
  Stock #: 13230F
  VIN: KNDPNCAC7L7749383

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13230F
  • Mileage 57,287 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collison Warning, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Push Start!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


This Kia Sportage is the best performer in its class, offering loads of luxuries and and a capable ride for a very reasonable price tag. This 2020 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUV's and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 57,287 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sportage's trim level is EX. With style, comfort and safety upgrades like a huge glass sunroof, bigger aluminum wheels, chrome accents, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging, lane keep assist and forward collision mitigation this EX Sportage takes things to a whole new level. You will also get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8 inch colour display, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, steering wheel audio controls and a proximity key with push button start. The exterior also comes with front fog lights, heated side mirrors and a chrome beltline trim to help cement that luxurious feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/



SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Wireless Phone Charging

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

air
rear air

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Cloth Seats

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

