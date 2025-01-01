Menu
<p>🚗 <strong>2020 Kia Sportage EX AWD – Stylish, Safe & Fully Loaded!</strong> 🚗</p><p><br />📍 <strong>Mississauga Auto Group | Call/Text: 905-808-1198</strong></p><p>FUEL-EFFICIENT SUV WITH LUXURY FEATURES<br />✅ <strong>CLEAN TITLE | ACCIDENT FREE | FULLY MAINTAINED</strong><br />✅ <strong>Only 38,465 KMs | Drives Like New</strong><br />✅ <strong>Aftermarket Warranty Available</strong><br />✅ <strong>Flexible Financing Options for All Credit Types!</strong></p><p>💰 <strong>Sale Price: $29,950 + Tax</strong><br />🛡️ <strong>Peace of mind with available extended warranties</strong><br />💼 <strong>Trade-ins welcome | Fast approvals!</strong></p><p>This dependable 2020 Kia Sportage EX AWD is the perfect SUV for Canadian roads—packed with comfort, technology, and safety features. Includes:</p><ul><li><p>Heated front seats & heated steering wheel</p></li><li><p>All-Wheel Drive for all-season confidence</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto with 8” touchscreen</p></li><li><p>Power drivers seat & keyless entry with push-button start</p></li><li><p>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth, backup camera, and more!</p></li></ul><p>Don’t miss this well-maintained, accident-free SUV that blends performance, value, and tech seamlessly!</p><p>📍 <strong>Visit us at Mississauga Auto Group or call 905-808-1198 for more info.</strong></p><p>📆 <strong>Book your test drive today — your next adventure-ready SUV is waiting!</strong><br />📍 <strong>2666 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE, UNIT# 11 & 12, MISSISSAUGA, L5J 4N1</strong></p>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
38,465KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC3L7841106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,465 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 2020 Kia Sportage EX AWD – Stylish, Safe & Fully Loaded! 🚗


📍 Mississauga Auto Group | Call/Text: 905-808-1198

FUEL-EFFICIENT SUV WITH LUXURY FEATURES
✅ CLEAN TITLE | ACCIDENT FREE | FULLY MAINTAINED
✅ Only 38,465 KMs | Drives Like New
✅ Aftermarket Warranty Available
✅ Flexible Financing Options for All Credit Types!

💰 Sale Price: $29,950 + Tax
🛡️ Peace of mind with available extended warranties
💼 Trade-ins welcome | Fast approvals!

This dependable 2020 Kia Sportage EX AWD is the perfect SUV for Canadian roads—packed with comfort, technology, and safety features. Includes:

  • Heated front seats & heated steering wheel

  • All-Wheel Drive for all-season confidence

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto with 8” touchscreen

  • Power driver's seat & keyless entry with push-button start

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert

  • Bluetooth, backup camera, and more!

Don’t miss this well-maintained, accident-free SUV that blends performance, value, and tech seamlessly!

📍 Visit us at Mississauga Auto Group or call 905-808-1198 for more info.

📆 Book your test drive today — your next adventure-ready SUV is waiting!
📍 2666 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE, UNIT# 11 & 12, MISSISSAUGA, L5J 4N1

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

