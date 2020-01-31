Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

EX Tech/Navigation/Leather/Panoramic Sunroof/Blind Spot/Camera/Heated front and rear seats 4dr All-wheel Drive

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Tech/Navigation/Leather/Panoramic Sunroof/Blind Spot/Camera/Heated front and rear seats 4dr All-wheel Drive

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$35,795

+ taxes & licensing

  24,864KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4675452
  Stock #: 20261
  VIN: KNDPNCACXL7695903
Exterior Colour
Scarlet Red [red]
Interior Colour
Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Demo 2020 Kia Sportage EX Tech Fully loaded LOW KMs with Leather wrapped heated steering, Heated front and rear seats and heated steering wheel, Premium sound system with built in Navigation, Back-Up camera with front and back Sensors, Panoramic Sunroof, Intelligent Key with Push Start Button, Air Cooled front seats,  Blind Spot indicator and lane departure warning system and MUCH MUCH More!!!!



Finance this vehicle with open loan up to 84 months with $0 down payment O.A.C.



Kia Canada Demo vehicle with no accident and clean CarFax report. 



This vehicle comes Safety Inspected & Certified by our Qualified Licensed Technicians & Professionally Detailed Inside and Wax Wash Outside.



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER LIFT GATE
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • 18" Alloy Wheels
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Power 2-way driver lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • Wireless Phone Charging
  • Blind Spot Indicator
  • Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

