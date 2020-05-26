2020 Kia Sportage

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Digital clock Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA

Entertainment System

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.