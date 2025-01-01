Menu
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$239,888 * Cash Price:$241,388* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers.

2020 Lamborghini Urus

45,000 KM

$239,888

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lamborghini Urus

13139821

2020 Lamborghini Urus

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$239,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,000KM
VIN ZPBCA1ZL4LLA10345

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Air Conditioning

AM/FM Radio

Climate Control

