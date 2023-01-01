2020 Land Rover Discovery

$38,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 5 1 5 K M Used

VIN: SALCP2FX5LH862055

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,515 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Windshield wiper deicer Rear fog lamps Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 4 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Memory Settings Include InControl PROTECT Tracker System Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Leather/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Mechanical Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,550 kgs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 67 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 4.54 AXLE RATIO Engine: 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 (246HP) -inc: P250 Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Safety Driver Knee Airbag PERIMETER ALARM Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Emergency Braking Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Driver Monitoring-Alert Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist LASER CRUISE Premium audio system WIFI 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

