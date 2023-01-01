2020 Land Rover Evoque

$38,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 2 1 9 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,219 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rear fog lamps Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Black Bodyside Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Pro Services Voice Recorder Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Safety Lane Departure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Emergency Braking Driver Monitoring-Alert Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 67 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 4.544 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L Ingenium Turbo Inline 4 Cylinder GVWR: 2,428 kgs Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist LASER CRUISE Premium audio system WIFI AM / FM / CD Player 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Forward Crash Sensor

