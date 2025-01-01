Menu
Account
Sign In
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

98,317 KM

Details Description Features

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE

Watch This Vehicle
13112015

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 13112015
  2. 13112015
  3. 13112015
  4. 13112015
  5. 13112015
  6. 13112015
  7. 13112015
  8. 13112015
  9. 13112015
  10. 13112015
  11. 13112015
  12. 13112015
  13. 13112015
  14. 13112015
  15. 13112015
  16. 13112015
  17. 13112015
  18. 13112015
  19. 13112015
  20. 13112015
  21. 13112015
  22. 13112015
  23. 13112015
  24. 13112015
  25. 13112015
  26. 13112015
  27. 13112015
  28. 13112015
  29. 13112015
  30. 13112015
  31. 13112015
Contact Seller

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,317KM
VIN SALGS2SE7LA405082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 405082
  • Mileage 98,317 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.




$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Special financing price:$ *

Cash Price:$*




HST and Licensing will be extra.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Start

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2016 Ford Mustang for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford Mustang 189,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 580 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 580 59,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 91,792 KM $21,888 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2020 Land Rover Range Rover