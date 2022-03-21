Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

27,506 KM

Details Description Features

$110,148

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Sport HSE DYNAMIC V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic

Sport HSE DYNAMIC V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic

Location

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

27,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8735852
  • Stock #: 887340
  • VIN: SALWR2SE2LA887340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

