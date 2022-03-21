$110,148+ tax & licensing
$110,148
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE DYNAMIC V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic
Location
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
27,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8735852
- Stock #: 887340
- VIN: SALWR2SE2LA887340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 27,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Checked
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
