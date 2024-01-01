$47,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P340 R-Dynamic S No Accident Meridian Navigation Panoramic Roof
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P340 R-Dynamic S No Accident Meridian Navigation Panoramic Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
76,246KM
Used
VIN SALYK2FV5LA273308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13250A
- Mileage 76,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Meridian Audio, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Blindspot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Park Aid!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Like all Land Rovers, this Range Rover Velar is as adept off-road as it is on the freeway. This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This 2020 Range Rover Velar sets a new standard in compact luxury SUVs. It reaches a new dimension in glamour, modernity, and elegance with emotionally charged DNA and unquestionable design pedigree. Outstanding craftsmanship and materials adorn the interior to create a luxurious atmosphere unlike anything else. This SUV has 76,246 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 340HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Range Rover Velar's trim level is P340 R-Dynamic S. More suited to daily road use, although its off road capabilities are impeccable, this Range Rover Velar is built to be the perfect luxury urban cruiser with full time all wheel drive, dual power sunroofs, a premium Meridian sound system with 11 speakers, integrated navigation system, Apple and Android phone compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, a leather heated steering wheel, proximity key-less entry, push button start, cruise control, a HomeLink garage door transmitter, dual zone front automatic climate control, heated leather seats, automatically dimming rear view mirrors, forward collision prevention alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring. This R-Dynamic S has a bigger motor, a black grille, and aesthetic cabin upgrades. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Windshield wiper deicer
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Premium audio system
Power Tilt Wheel
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 Ford Escape Titanium Leather B&O Navigation Digital Dash 63,914 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE No Accident Carplay Blindspot Lane Assist 58,377 KM $32,700 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry SE No Accident Leather Carplay Lane Assist 61,863 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar