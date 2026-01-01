$38,888+ taxes & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
R-DYNAMIC S P340
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
R-DYNAMIC S P340
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$38,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 272929
- Mileage 65,029 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar RDynamic S P340
The 2020 Range Rover Velar RDynamic S P340 is a luxury midsize SUV that combines bold design, refined comfort, and capable performance. With its sharp styling, premium interior materials, and advanced technology, the Velar delivers a sophisticated driving experience on both city streets and open highways. The RDynamic S trim adds sporty design touches and enhanced features for an elevated ownership experience.
3.0L Turbocharged V6 Engine with smooth 8speed automatic transmission
Stylish LED Headlights & Taillights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
DualZone Automatic Climate Control
Heated Front Seats
Blind Spot Monitoring & Lane Keep Assist
Terrain Response & OffRoad Driving Modes
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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844-902-5177