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<meta charset= utf-8= /> <p data-start= data-end=><strong data-start= data-end=>2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar RDynamic S P340</strong> <p data-start= data-end=>The <strong data-start= data-end=>2020 Range Rover Velar RDynamic S</strong> P340 is a luxury midsize SUV that combines bold design, refined comfort, and capable performance. With its sharp styling, premium interior materials, and advanced technology, the Velar delivers a sophisticated driving experience on both city streets and open highways. The RDynamic S trim adds sporty design touches and enhanced features for an elevated ownership experience. <h3 data-section-id= data-start= data-end=>Key Features</h3> <ul data-start= data-end=> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=><strong data-start= data-end=>3.0L Turbocharged  V6 Engine</strong> with smooth 8speed automatic transmission </li> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=><strong data-start= data-end=>AllWheel Drive (AWD)</strong> for confident handling in all conditions </li> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=>Stylish <strong data-start= data-end=>LED Headlights & Taillights</strong> </li> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=>Large <strong data-start= data-end=>Touchscreen Infotainment System</strong> with Navigation </li> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto </li> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=>Premium Sound System </li> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=>DualZone Automatic Climate Control </li> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=>LeatherAccented Seating with Power Adjustments </li> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=>Heated Front Seats </li> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=>Rearview Camera & Parking Sensors </li> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=>Blind Spot Monitoring & Lane Keep Assist </li> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=>Adaptive Cruise Control </li> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=>Terrain Response & OffRoad Driving Modes </li> <li data-section-id= data-start= data-end=> <p data-start= data-end=>Panoramic Roof </li> </ul> HST and licensing will be extra <div></div> <div>Special Financing price: $39,888  *</div> <div>Cash Price: $41,388  *</div> <div></div> * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.29% O.A.C We approve everyone with bad credit, including newcomers and students. Previously declined by a bank? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY, we are not only concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location, 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients, which starts from the moment you walk into the dealership. We’re here for you every step of the way and aim to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

65,029 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-DYNAMIC S P340

Watch This Vehicle
14233892

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-DYNAMIC S P340

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

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Contact Seller

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
65,029KM
VIN SALYK2FVXLA272929

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 272929
  • Mileage 65,029 KM

Vehicle Description


2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar RDynamic S P340

The 2020 Range Rover Velar RDynamic S P340 is a luxury midsize SUV that combines bold design, refined comfort, and capable performance. With its sharp styling, premium interior materials, and advanced technology, the Velar delivers a sophisticated driving experience on both city streets and open highways. The RDynamic S trim adds sporty design touches and enhanced features for an elevated ownership experience.


3.0L Turbocharged  V6 Engine with smooth 8speed automatic transmission



  • Stylish LED Headlights & Taillights



  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto



  • DualZone Automatic Climate Control



  • Heated Front Seats



  • Blind Spot Monitoring & Lane Keep Assist



  • Terrain Response & OffRoad Driving Modes


    • Vehicle Features

    Interior

    Air Conditioning

    Media / Nav / Comm

    AM/FM Radio
    Android Auto
    Apple CarPlay

    Comfort

    Climate Control

    Safety

    Driver Airbag
    Passenger Airbag

    Additional Features

    FULLY EQUIPPED

    Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

    See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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    B Town Auto Sales

    B Town Auto Sales

    6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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    $38,888

    + taxes & licensing>

    B Town Auto Sales

    844-902-5177

    2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar