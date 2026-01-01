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2020 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD
2020 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
51,150KM
VIN 3MVDMBCL5LM114843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,150 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
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905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2020 Mazda CX-30