2020 Mazda CX-5

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 3 6 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10083684

10083684 Stock #: 12542

12542 VIN: JM3KFBCM5L0740463

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,363 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: 225/65R17 All-Season Wheels: 17" Alloy Dark Grey High Lustre Met Finish Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer HEATED FRONT SEATS glove box Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Passenger Seat Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar support, 6-way manual front passenger seat w/manual height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints, Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Comfort air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers -inc: 7" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, HMI commander switch, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4 USB ports, auxiliary audio input jacks, steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls, Bluetooth w/audio pro... Safety Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Emergency Sos Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Collision Mitigation-Front Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 58 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD 4.624 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

