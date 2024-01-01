$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,612KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM4L1762786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24T002A
- Mileage 55,612 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 23157 kilometers below market average!
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Reviews:
* The Mazda CX-5 is highly rated for looking and feeling more expensive than it is. Since its introduction, this model has been sought-after by shoppers looking for an up-level crossover driving experience without the up-level price tag. On all elements of styling, handling, and dynamics, owners seem to be impressed. Source: autoTRADER.ca
2020 White Mazda CX-5 GS
Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee and Fuel.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
2020 Mazda CX-5