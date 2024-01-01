Menu
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 23157 kilometers below market average!<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study<br><br>Reviews:<br> * The Mazda CX-5 is highly rated for looking and feeling more expensive than it is. Since its introduction, this model has been sought-after by shoppers looking for an up-level crossover driving experience without the up-level price tag. On all elements of styling, handling, and dynamics, owners seem to be impressed. Source: autoTRADER.ca<br><br><br>2020 White Mazda CX-5 GS

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Mazda CX-5