$33,685

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

$33,685

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,950KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5129972
  • Stock #: 29551
  • VIN: JM3KFACMXL0764381
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

