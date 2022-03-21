2020 Mazda CX-5

$33,710.60 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 4 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8717840

8717840 Stock #: 31307L

31307L VIN: JM3KFBCM1L0755624

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 31307L

Mileage 44,450 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 CD Player Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.