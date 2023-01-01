$35,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
GT 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
- Listing ID: 9843845
- Stock #: P5956
- VIN: JM3KFBDM6L0785748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Windshield-projected colour Active Driving Display, Traffic Sign Recognition System, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Bose® Premium Sound System, Navigation system, Leather trimmed upholstery, Heated rear seats, 10-way power driver seat with Memory function, Meter-set with 7 LCD display, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, Forward Obstruction Warning, Lane keep-Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Pedestrian Detection , Rearview camera (wide angle), 7 colour touchscreen display , Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and Much More...
Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.
Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...
105 point safety and quality inspection.
Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.
3 days or 300km exchange policy **
Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**
Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms
