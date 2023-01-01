Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

11,970 KM

Details Description Features

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

11,970KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9843845
  • Stock #: P5956
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM6L0785748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5956
  • Mileage 11,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Windshield-projected colour Active Driving Display, Traffic Sign Recognition System, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Bose® Premium Sound System, Navigation system, Leather trimmed upholstery, Heated rear seats, 10-way power driver seat with Memory function, Meter-set with 7 LCD display, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, Forward Obstruction Warning, Lane keep-Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Pedestrian Detection , Rearview camera (wide angle), 7 colour touchscreen display , Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and Much More...

Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dilawri Group of companies is Canadas largest automotive group representing 30 automotive brands in the automotive industry; throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia; since 1985. As a part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we believe that every guest is unique and individual. We ensure your needs are always met, above and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

