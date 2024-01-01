$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Mazda CX-9
GS-L
2020 Mazda CX-9
GS-L
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
42,950KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3TCBCY6L0406636
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,950 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 CD Player
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda
2019 Mazda CX-3 GT 66,954 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus 128,389 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic COUPE Touring HONDA SENSING|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|LED HEADLI 81,154 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Email 401 Dixie Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Call Dealer
905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2020 Mazda CX-9