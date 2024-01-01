$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Mazda CX-9
Signature No Accident HUD 360CAM BOSE Navigation Sunroof
2020 Mazda CX-9
Signature No Accident HUD 360CAM BOSE Navigation Sunroof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,236KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3TCBEY2L0417050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16118F
- Mileage 43,236 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bose Audio, 360CAM, Heads-Up Display, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Smart City Brake Support, Smart Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot, Park Aid!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Even the smallest detail of the CX-9 serves a driving experience not typically found in other full-size SUVs. This 2020 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Whether you love the technological innovation behind the 2020 Mazda CX-9 or whether you love the way it looks, the CX-9 is crafted to deliver a superbly rich driving experience. Be it everyday commutes or once in a lifetime cross-country treks, driving solo or with friends and family, the CX-9 pairs award-winning technology with elegant finishes and premium features for unforgettable moments behind the wheel.This low mileage SUV has just 43,236 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Even the smallest detail of the CX-9 serves a driving experience not typically found in other full-size SUVs. This 2020 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Whether you love the technological innovation behind the 2020 Mazda CX-9 or whether you love the way it looks, the CX-9 is crafted to deliver a superbly rich driving experience. Be it everyday commutes or once in a lifetime cross-country treks, driving solo or with friends and family, the CX-9 pairs award-winning technology with elegant finishes and premium features for unforgettable moments behind the wheel.This low mileage SUV has just 43,236 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 20" Gunmetal Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
8-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Wireless Phone Charging
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.411 Axle Ratio
74 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo
Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch
65-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
LASER CRUISE
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Premium audio system
3RD ROW
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 360CAM Meridian Digital Dash Navigation Panoramic Roof 55,911 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus RX 350 No Accident Carplay Sunroof Cooled Seats Blindspot 65,113 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model Y No Accident Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof 24,540 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2020 Mazda CX-9