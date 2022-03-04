2020 Mazda CX-9

$46,000 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 0 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8542115

8542115 Stock #: 31259L

31259L VIN: JM3TCBDY9L0407987

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 31259L

Mileage 40,035 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Security Anti-Theft Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Air & Heat Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.