2020 Mazda CX-9

Listing ID: 9980138

9980138 Stock #: 12247FA

12247FA VIN: JM3TCBCY8L0410106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 40,992 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Laminated Glass Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Tires: P255/50R20 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS glove box Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 4 Seatback Storage Pockets 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Passenger Seat Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 4.411 Axle Ratio 74 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL 3RD ROW Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 65-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Wheels: 20" Silver Alloy Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers -inc: 9" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, 2 front USB ports, 2 second row USB ports, auxiliary audio input, navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), HMI commander switch, Bluetooth w/audio profil... Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot Mazda Connect Emergency Sos

