$38,995+ tax & licensing
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-9
2020 Mazda CX-9
No Accident Navigation Leather Blindspot Sunroof
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
40,992KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9980138
- Stock #: 12247FA
- VIN: JM3TCBCY8L0410106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,992 KM
Vehicle Description
Even the smallest detail of the CX-9 serves a driving experience not typically found in other full-size SUVs. This 2020 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Whether you love the technological innovation behind the 2020 Mazda CX-9 or whether you love the way it looks, the CX-9 is crafted to deliver a superbly rich driving experience. Be it everyday commutes or once in a lifetime cross-country treks, driving solo or with friends and family, the CX-9 pairs award-winning technology with elegant finishes and premium features for unforgettable moments behind the wheel.This SUV has 40,992 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P255/50R20 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Windows
Sunroof
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.411 Axle Ratio
74 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo
Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
3RD ROW
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
65-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Wheels: 20" Silver Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers -inc: 9" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, 2 front USB ports, 2 second row USB ports, auxiliary audio input, navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), HMI commander switch, Bluetooth w/audio profil...
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Mazda Connect Emergency Sos
