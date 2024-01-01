$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
74,901KM
Used
VIN 3MZBPADM1LM138197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # I6142
- Mileage 74,901 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 CD Player
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email 401 Dixie Mazda
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Call Dealer
905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2020 Mazda MAZDA3