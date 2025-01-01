Menu
LOW LOW KMS**CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car Year: 2020 Model: Mazda 3 Price: 17,880$ Sport empire cars Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 mazda3 with only 51,320 KMS!! For the low price of $17,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats, push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort

JM1BPAB72L1175305

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

51,320 KM

Details Description Features

$17,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle
12630642

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,320KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BPAB72L1175305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,320 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW LOW KMS**CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*

 | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car Year: 2020Make: Mazda Model: Mazda 3Kms: 51,320Price: 17,880$ Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 mazda3 with only 51,320 KMS!! For the low price of $17,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats, push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort  JM1BPAB72L1175305

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

$17,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2020 Mazda MAZDA3