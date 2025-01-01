2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
173,245 KM

Sport GS at AWD CARPLAY|BLINDSPOT|REARVIEW CAM

12779012

Sport GS at AWD CARPLAY|BLINDSPOT|REARVIEW CAM

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Used
173,245KM
VIN JM1BPBLM5L1157794

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 173,245 KM

Discover the perfect balance of sporty design, advanced technology, and everyday practicality with the 2020 Mazda3 Sport GS. Powered by a responsive 2.5L Skyactiv-G engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and G-Vectoring Control Plus, this hatchback delivers a smooth and engaging driving experience. The GS trim offers great comfort and convenience features, including heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and premium cloth upholstery. Stay connected on the go with an 8.8 infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and Mazda Connect with voice command functionality. Safety is a priority, with standard features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Advanced Smart City Brake Support, and a rearview camera. With its sleek exterior, refined interior, and versatile hatchback design, the 2020 Mazda3 Sport GS is the ideal companion for both city driving and weekend adventures.



___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.


Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.


While we make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement.


Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888

1-888-351-8494
401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2020 Mazda MAZDA3