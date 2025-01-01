$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS at AWD CARPLAY|BLINDSPOT|REARVIEW CAM
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 173,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect balance of sporty design, advanced technology, and everyday practicality with the 2020 Mazda3 Sport GS. Powered by a responsive 2.5L Skyactiv-G engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and G-Vectoring Control Plus, this hatchback delivers a smooth and engaging driving experience. The GS trim offers great comfort and convenience features, including heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and premium cloth upholstery. Stay connected on the go with an 8.8 infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and Mazda Connect with voice command functionality. Safety is a priority, with standard features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Advanced Smart City Brake Support, and a rearview camera. With its sleek exterior, refined interior, and versatile hatchback design, the 2020 Mazda3 Sport GS is the ideal companion for both city driving and weekend adventures.
Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...
105 point safety and quality inspection.
Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.
3 days or 300km exchange policy **
Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**
Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms
401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.
Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.
Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.
While we make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement.
Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.
