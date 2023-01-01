$28,979+ tax & licensing
$28,979
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2020 Mazda MAZDA6
2020 Mazda MAZDA6
GS-L
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
$28,979
+ taxes & licensing
67,907KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9638293
- Stock #: P2906
- VIN: JM1GL1VM0L1520172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,907 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2