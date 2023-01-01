Menu
2020 Mazda MAZDA6

67,907 KM

Details Features

$28,979

+ tax & licensing
$28,979

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

$28,979

+ taxes & licensing

67,907KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9638293
  • Stock #: P2906
  • VIN: JM1GL1VM0L1520172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,907 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
