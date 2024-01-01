Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic Comes with Digital Cluster, 360 Camera, Blind spot assist, Heated seats, Leather Seats, Apple carplay, Cruise control, Bluetooth, Am/Fm radio, Remote trunk release, Backup camera and many more features. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

65,138 KM

$34,488

+ tax & licensing
C 300

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
65,138KM
VIN 55SWF8EB8LU331785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,138 KM

2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic

Comes with Digital Cluster, 360 Camera, Blind spot assist, Heated seats, Leather Seats, Apple carplay, Cruise control, Bluetooth, Am/Fm radio, Remote trunk release, Backup camera and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

