$49,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43| NO ACCIDENT| CLEAN CARFAX|
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43| NO ACCIDENT| CLEAN CARFAX|
Location
AutoCity Sales
260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
905-279-9990
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1816
- Mileage 46,307 KM
Vehicle Description
| NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX |
*LISTED PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE REBATE DISCOUNT.
AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at
reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today!
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $999 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure.
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
Additional charges may apply. Ask your finance manager for more details.
FINANCING: Good credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? We provide the best Approval rates with over 30 years of finance experience and offer the best credit rebuilding programs, to help you start rebuilding your credit today. Allow our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved today!
Cash Price is $1,000 more !
You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990
Vehicle Features
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