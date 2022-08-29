Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

42,351 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

42,351KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9220996
  • Stock #: CS764
  • VIN: W1K5J4HB7LN092446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS764
  • Mileage 42,351 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 7-Speed Double Clutch transmission, and generates 7.2 highway/10.1 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 42351 kilometers! Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 Options: This Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and mbrace2 External Memory Control. Safety options include Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9. Cash Purchases subject to $3000 premium*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Electric Driver's Seat w/Memory
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
MBUX Extended Functions
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Comfort Ride Suspension
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection
51 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.46 Axle Ratio
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and mbrace2 External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

