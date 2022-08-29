$42,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9220996
- Stock #: CS764
- VIN: W1K5J4HB7LN092446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,351 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 7-Speed Double Clutch transmission, and generates 7.2 highway/10.1 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 42351 kilometers! Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 Options: This Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and mbrace2 External Memory Control. Safety options include Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9. Cash Purchases subject to $3000 premium*
